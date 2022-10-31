Andhra Pradesh: Tonsure Seva Stalled at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams as Barbers Protest Vigilance Raids

The recent protest of the barbers against the raids upon them by the vigilance staff of the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) has stalled the head tonsure seva to the devotees of Lord Venkateswara Swamy hours together at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh. It drew the attention of millions of Sri Balaji devotees all over the world. It also showcased the pathetic conditions of the barbers at the hill shrine when the TTD has been earning an annual income of Rs.150 crore from the human hair collected by barbers from the devotees by tonsuring their heads.

According to the barbers, the vigilance staff all of a sudden took up a search operation at Kalyanakatta where the tonsure took place to a large number of devotees. They checked everyone including women and specially-abled persons. The barbers alleged that the vigilance staff forcibly seized their mobile phones and identity cards from them when they are in the service of the pilgrims. They also alleged that the staff abused them personally and on a caste basis.

The barbers said that the vigilance staff warned the barbers that they will get their phones once they hand over the keys to their private lockers. Furious over the highhandedness of the vigilance staff, the barbers stopped the service and registered their protest on the hill shrine. The protest continued for two hours. With the stoppage of barbers’ service, devotees in large numbers formed a serpentine queue in front of the Kalyanakatta. The officials and leaders of the employees union rushed to the stop and convinced the barbers in performing their duties.

The barbers alleged that the vigilance staff has been harassing them in the name of checks though they are working on the payment of Rs.11 per tonsure of one head where they can earn a monthly income of below Rs.8,000.

They alleged that the vigilance staff has been treating them badly on the issue of tips they have been receiving from the devotees where they are giving happily without any pressure from them. The devotees had a sigh of relief after the barbers called off their protest.

According to reliable sources, the TTD has been getting good income from the human air collected by the barbers from the devotees. The collected human hair was categorized depending on the length of the hair. It was in five categories where the hair above 27 inches is treated as the first category, hair between 19 and 26 inches comes under second category, from 10 to 18 inches is in the third category, from 5 inches to 9 inches in the fourth category and human air below the length of 5 inches comes under the fifth category.

According to the available financial statistics, the TTD has been getting an annual income of Rs.150 crore by e-auctioning the human hair. The income from the human hair has a significant share in the Rs.3,000 crore budget of the TTD where the hundi collections have a lion’s share.

As most people across the world have been suffering from bald heads, there is a huge demand for wigs made of human hair and the TTD has been exporting it’s collection to other countries. The barbers have been alleging that though the TTD has been getting more income by auctioning the human hair which was collected by the barbers from the devotees there is no proper payment for their services.

