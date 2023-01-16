Andhra Pradesh: Two Dead Due to Knife Injuries During Cockfights At Makar Sankranti Celebrations

At least two people were killed due to injuries suffered during cockfights amid three-day Makar Sankranti celebrations in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada and East Godavari districts.

In one of the incidents that took place in Ananthapalli village under Nallajerla Mandal in East Godavari district, a man was seriously injured while watching a cockfight by the knife tied to a rooster. Victim Padmaraju was watching the fight when the rooster hit him. He died on the way to the hospital due to excessive bleeding.

In another incident, Suresh, a native of Velanka in the Kirlampudi Mandal of Kakinada died at a cockfight camp after he was injured by the knife he was trying to tie to the rooter’s leg. Suresh also died due to excessive blood loss after the knife slashed his wrist.

Despite the high court order banning cock fights, the blood sport was organised in several parts of Andhra Pradesh during the recently concluded Makar Sankranti festival.

According to the local people, huge money transactions took place for betting during the cockfights.

People spend lakhs of rupees to purchase the roosters who participated in the fights. Then an average of Rs 600 per day is spent on each bird to prepare them to win.

On the day of the fight, knives are tied to the rooster’s body. Then, owners place their gamecock in the cockpit. The roosters fight until one of them dies or is critically injured.

