Two workers of Parry Sugars Refinery India Private Limited in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari were killed on Monday after an iron platform collapsed on them while they were carrying out maintenance work at the factory premises.

Two other workers also suffered injuries in the mishap at the refinery located in Vakalapudi village on the outskirts of Kakinada city, reports said.

This is the second fatal accident reported at the refinery within a fortnight. The deceased workers have been identified as Ragam Prasad (35) of Gollaprolu mandal, and Peruri Subrahmanyeswra Rao (30) from K Gangavaram mandal in Kakinada district.

The mishap happened after an iron girder fell due to vacuum overload in the control panel followed by compressor vibrations.

“An iron girder collapsed on the four workers in the production unit of the refinery. Two workers died on the spot while two others sustained injuries,” The Hindu reported citing Kakinada superintendent of Police, M. Raveendranath Babu.

The piece of equipment reportedly collapsed on Prasad and Rao, and they died instantly as their spine and head were severely injured.

As per the report, workers at the refinery have flagged the issue that though the incident occurred at 12:21 pm, the management responded only at 2:30 pm.

Police rushed to the scene on receiving the information.

Case Registered

Andhra Pradesh police has registered a case and have launched an investigation into the matter.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Kakinada Government General Hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the two injured persons have been admitted to a private hospital in Kakinada city for treatment and are out of danger.

This is the second such incident at the refinery in the past 10 days. Earlier on August 19, two people were killed at the refinery, while four others were injured after a blast rocked the unit. Local authorities have inspected the unit and are investigation the reason behind blast.

Closure notice served

After the two subsequent mishaps, Kakinada Collector Krithika Shukla has ordered the temporary closure of the unit.

“A safety audit is underway. We have asked the unit to shut down till a high-power panel completes its enquiry and submits a report,” Shukla said. He added that the warehouse of the refinery was already shut following the death of two workers 10 days ago.

Tension prevailed in the area for some time on Monday, with the workers’ families staging a protest and demanding justice. They also accused the factory management of negligence.

