Andhra Pradesh's New Capital Will Be Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy
By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 13:52 IST

New Delhi, India

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said he would also be shifting to the new capital soon. (File photo)

"Here I am to invite you to Visakhapatnam which will be our capital in the days to come," he said, adding that a global investors' summit is being organised there in March

Visakhapatnam will be Andhra Pradesh’s new capital, announced Chief Minister Jagan Reddy on Tuesday at the International Diplomatic Alliance meet in Delhi.

“Here I am to invite you to Visakhapatnam which will be our capital in the days to come," he said. “I myself will also be shifting to Visakhapatnam in the months to come."

We are organising a global investors summit there on March 3rd and 4th, he said. “I personally invite all of you to not only come over there but also put in a strong good word to your colleagues abroad to visit us, see for themselves how easy it is to do business in our state of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

first published:January 31, 2023, 13:38 IST
last updated:January 31, 2023, 13:52 IST
