English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Andhra Priest Who Was Beaten up by Muslim Neighbour Over Use of Loudspeaker Dies
Satyanarayana Sharma who was attacked on October 26, succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Hyderabad, police said.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Warangal: A 68-year-old priest of Sai Baba temple here died, days after he was attacked by a Muslim neighbour following a quarrel over the use of loudspeaker at the shrine, police said Friday.
The priest's death has triggered protests by BJP and VHP.
Satyanarayana Sharma who was attacked on October 26, succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Hyderabad Thursday, police said.
Bharatiya Janta Party and Vishwa Hindu Parishad demanded stringent action against those responsible for the priest's death.
Sharma was allegedly assaulted by Sadiq Hussain, 32-year-old unemployed man, after he "refused" to turn off or reduce the volume of the loud speakers at the temple, they said, adding the accused was arrested on the same day and later remanded.
Hussain had asked the priest to lower the volume saying it was causing disturbance to his mother, police said.
Sharma was initially admitted to a Government Hospital here but later shifted to Hyderabad as his condition worsened, a police official said.
A case under Sections 452 (trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 302 (murder) was registered against the accused, the official said.
Describing the incident as an "attack on Hinduism," Swamy Paripoornananda, who recently joined BJP, demanded an inquiry by CBI into the incident.
BJP senior leader N Indrasena Reddy alleged the state government failed in providing necessary medical care to the deceased.
The priest's death has triggered protests by BJP and VHP.
Satyanarayana Sharma who was attacked on October 26, succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Hyderabad Thursday, police said.
Bharatiya Janta Party and Vishwa Hindu Parishad demanded stringent action against those responsible for the priest's death.
Sharma was allegedly assaulted by Sadiq Hussain, 32-year-old unemployed man, after he "refused" to turn off or reduce the volume of the loud speakers at the temple, they said, adding the accused was arrested on the same day and later remanded.
Hussain had asked the priest to lower the volume saying it was causing disturbance to his mother, police said.
Sharma was initially admitted to a Government Hospital here but later shifted to Hyderabad as his condition worsened, a police official said.
A case under Sections 452 (trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 302 (murder) was registered against the accused, the official said.
Describing the incident as an "attack on Hinduism," Swamy Paripoornananda, who recently joined BJP, demanded an inquiry by CBI into the incident.
BJP senior leader N Indrasena Reddy alleged the state government failed in providing necessary medical care to the deceased.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Dubai: Pakistan Win by 6 Wickets
- Manchester City, PSG Among Clubs That Clashed With UEFA on Financial Fair Play
- I Quit so That I Can Focus on Preparing Bajrang for Olympic Gold: Yogeshwar Dutt
- Zero Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Aims for the Moon, Anushka Wants Revenge
- Last Maharaja of Kashmir Hari Singh's Rare Vintage Sports Car to Fetch Around 3.5 Crore at Auction
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...