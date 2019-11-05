Andhra Sand Crisis: TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu to Undertake Day-long Fast on November 14
TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu. (News18)
Hyderabad: After Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's march, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced he will undertake a fast on November 14 in Vijayawada in protest against the continuing sand crisis in the state.
Speaking at a party observers' meeting in Vijayawada, Naidu asked the government to bring in a free sand policy in the state, adding that 35 lakh construction labourers are losing their livelihood and innocent people are committing suicide due to scarcity of sand.
Naidu also demanded that construction labourers be paid Rs 10,000 as allowance per month and Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the families of those who have committed suicide.
"Ministers are making irresponsible statements on sand crisis to cover their insolvency," he added.
According to party leaders, TDP will ask the BJP, Jana Sena and the Congress party to support the fast.
