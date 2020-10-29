Andhra Schools and Colleges to Reopen from Nov 2: Here's Complete Plan for 'Safe' Classes Amid Covid-19

Andhra Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools and colleges from November 2 with all precautionary measures in place. The schools would be run on alternate days in three phases. Precautionary measures would be taken to contain the spread Covid-19, said chief secretary Nilam Sawhney issuing a release on guidelines.

Here is the Jagan Mohan Reddy government's plan:

* All government schools and colleges would reopen on November 2. Classes 9, 10, 11.

* Intermediate first and second year would function on alternate days only for half-a-day.

* All the higher secondary colleges would also start functioning from November 2 on a rotation basis and from November 23, Classes 6,7 and 8 would start functioning on half-a-day basis.

* Classes 1,2,3, 4 and 5 would start functioning from December 14. On alternate days and on a half-a-day basis. The same schedule would apply to all government schools and colleges.