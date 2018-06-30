English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Andhra Students Rape Junior and Record Act, Another Demands 10 Lakh as College Tries to Hush up Incident
In her complaint, the victim says that she had gone with two of her seniors – Siva Reddy and Krishna Vamsi – to a birthday party in February 2017. There, the men spiked her drink and raped her. They also recorded the act.
Picture for representation.
Vijayawada: A case has been filed against three former engineering students for raping and blackmailing one of their juniors in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.
In her complaint, the victim says that she had gone with two of her seniors – Siva Reddy and Krishna Vamsi – to a birthday party in February 2017.
There, the men spiked her drink and raped her. They also recorded the act.
The men threatened the woman that they would make the video public and continued to assault her. The woman approached the college administration seeking help and was told to not report the incident.
The college authorities asked the men to apologise and delete the video. Talking to NDTV, the institution's officials claimed they did so to protect the girl and the future of the accused.
Despite the college's intervention, the men shared the video with their friends. One of them, D Praveen, then approached the girl and asked her for 10 lakh rupees, sexual favours.
He, too, threatened her with making the video public. This is when the girl told her parents about the assault and reported the entire incident to the police.
After an FIR was filed under sections 376-B (gangrape) and 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and 67 of IT Act against the trio, the police arrested Praveen. The other two accused are still at large.
