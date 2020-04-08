Take the pledge to vote

Andhra Takes Over 58 Private Hospitals to Boost Covid-19 Infrastructure

The government has already placed an order for 3 lakh rapid testing kits.

Medabayani Balakrishna | News18

Updated:April 8, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
Andhra Takes Over 58 Private Hospitals to Boost Covid-19 Infrastructure
File photo of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (PTI)

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government has taken over 58 private hospitals across 13 districts in the state to cope with the eventuality of a further spread of coronavirus. A total of 19,114 beds are available in these private institutions of which 17,111 are non-ICU beds, 1,286 are ICU beds, and 717 are isolation beds. Additionally, alternative facilities with a capacity of 530 beds has also been set up.

“A lot of private institutions responded to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's call to the private sector to get involved in this fight against Covid-19. We have taken over a total of 58 private hospitals with a capacity of over 19,000 beds. It will further boost our medical infrastructure and help the state brace for any eventuality," said Girija Shankar, state nodal officer.

The state government has taken over the private hospitals from the following districts of Andhra Pradesh: Srikakulam (4), Vizianagaram (5), Visakhapatnam (5), East Godavari (5), West Godavari (3), Krishna (5), Guntur (4), Prakasam (4), SPSR Nellore (5), Chittoor (5), YSR Kadapa (3), Ananthapuram (4) and Kurnool (6).

However, the production of ventilators, testing kits, and other equipment that has already started in Visakhapatnam will further encourage the system in the state and help the frontline warriors cope with the pressure. The government has already placed an order for 3 lakh rapid testing kits.

