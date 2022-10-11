Andhra Temples Charge Devotees Exorbitant Rates to Perform Seva to the Presiding Deities

The endowments department of Andhra Pradesh has been charging devotees exorbitant rates to perform various sevas and pujas to the presiding deities at major temples in the state. With no other option in place, most of the devotees especially those who are unable to bear the high price charged by the authorities concerned have preferred a glimpse of the presiding deity in the respective temples.

One can find Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Devasthanam located in Srisailam at the top of the list of temples related to high charges towards various pujas and sevas. The Vudayastamana Seva which goes on an entire day has been charged Rs 1,01,116. The temple authorities are allowing only six individuals or six couples to perform this Seva per day.

Earlier, it was charged Rs.5,000 in the name of Sarva Seva Padhakam. Now by adding some other sevas and changing the name of the Seva, the authorities have been collecting the exorbitant amount from the devotees.

The recently implemented new seva called Pradosha Kala Seva at a high charge of Rs.25,116 was included with all sevas at evening such as Mangala harathi, Panchamruthabishekam at God’s sanctum sanctorum, Kunkumarchana at Goddess’s sanctum sanctorum and blessing from Vedic Scholars in the temple.

The authorities of Swayambhu Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Vari Devasthanam in Kanipakam village recently received severe criticism from devotees after the temple in charge-executive officer Suresh Babu put a notification on the notice board to elicit public opinion on a proposal to hike the ticket price of Panchamurthabhishekam from Rs.700 to Rs.5,000 on September 27. After the notification went viral on social media and received criticism, the endowments department commissioner Hari Jawahar Lal made an announcement to withdraw the proposal.

Devotees have to shell out an amount of Rs.500 to have a darshan of presiding deity from sanctum sanctorum at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Vijayawada. Earlier it was charged at Rs.300 only. The rate of the ticket was increased from Rs.100 to Rs.300 and it was hiked to Rs.500 on the occasion of heavy surge of devotees during Dasara Navaratri season. At the same time the authorities cancelled the special darshan of Rs.50 and continuing the special darshan at Rs.100 per devotee.