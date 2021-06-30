Andhra Pradesh Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention on Krishna Basin Row

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the Krishna water row with Telangana. The issue took a serious turn especially after the observations made by the National Green Tribunal and the Centre seeking detailed project reports of the Srisailam power project.

In an urgently called Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed serious discontent at the Telangana government. The CM said that he will seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervention and hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for issuing orders to produce electricity at the Srisailam power project.

“We will not compromise to use our share of water from Krishna basin and not allow Telangana to violate on the projects and drawing of waters,” he said.

“I am desisting from talking more on the water row as it will lead to problems for AP people in Telangana and Hyderabad,” Jagan Reddy said.

The Andhra CM objected that Telangana is unmindful of his government objections and Krishna Board norms on power production.

Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired a cabinet meeting in his camp office in Velagapudi. “We will seek PM Modi’s intervention on river water and other issues of power production and illegal projects in Telangana which are violating water board directions,” he said.

He said that there is no ample water in the Srisailam project area to produce electricity. The TRS Government is ignoring Andhra’s rights and going ahead with the power projects in violation of norms, he alleged.

