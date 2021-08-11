Andhra Woman Builds Temple in Late Husband’s Name, Worships His Statue to Keep Love Alive

A woman living in Podili Mandal in Andhra Pradesh has found a unique way to express her devotion and love for her late husband. She has built a temple dedicated to him and performs puja in front of his statue every day.

Padmavathi, a resident of Nimmavaram Village, appears to be living up to an old Telugu saying, ‘Husband is like a living God for his wife’. The temple is made of marble and has a bust-size statue of her husband, Anki Reddy.

Anki’s death in an accident four years ago left Padmavathi and her children in a state of grief. Her husband’s death, a lifetime of loss, put her in distress and she faced all difficulties on her own. But soon after, she decided to build his statue in a small temple. She has been performing puja there every day and prays for the family’s well-being.

She took help from her husband’s friend Tirupathi Reddy and his son Shivashankar Reddy and is now also involved in providing free food to those in need.

Every Saturday and Sunday and on Paurnami days, Padmavathi offers s special prayer and distributes food in her husband’s name.

A similar incident had taken place in Telangana’s Navalga village of Bashirabad Mandal of Vikarabad district earlier when one Mogulappa, who had no children, adopted Eshwar — grandson of his younger brother and took care of the boy as his own son.

After Mogulappa died in 2013, Eshwar, too, got a statue of his grandfather and built a small temple in his name. He spent Rs 24 lakh on the temple and began social services in his name.

In another incident in Maharashtra, three sons built a temple for their late parents and began offering prayers. Dasharathudu, Dhanraj and Dharanesh have since been showing their love for their parents Vishwanath and Lakshmibai.

