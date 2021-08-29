Andhra Woman Punches, Slaps Her 18-Month-Old Baby, Records Act on Phone

A woman recorded herself viciously beating her eighteen-month-old child in Andhra Pradesh. The video has become on viral social media, with netizens expressing outrage over the horrific incident.

Vadivazhagan, from Vallipuram married Thulasi, 22, four years ago, and the couple lived in Mottur village in Tamil Nadu. They had two kids, India Today said in a report.

However, Vadivazhagan and Thulasi frequently argued, forcing Vadivazhagan to abandon Thulasi with her parents in Andhra Pradesh.

When Thulasi’s relatives discovered videos of her striking her child on her phone, they quickly told Vadivazhagan.

Thulasi can be seen in the videos severely striking her 18-month-old baby with her fist. Her strikes were so powerful that the baby began to bleed from the nose and mouth. Thulasi, shockingly, used to abuse her child frequently and had even taped it on her phone.

Thulasi was seen in another video striking the child’s leg with her hand, and in another she showed her child’s back, which had red areas from the savage beating.

The pounding had left scars on the child’s back.

When the child’s father learned of the beatings, he hurried to Andhra Pradesh and returned with the children to Villupuram.

Meanwhile, the child’s grandfather, Gopalakrishnan, claimed that the family was unaware of the mistreatment. They were aware, however, that Thulasi had taken her child to JIPMER hospital in Puducherry for treatment about a month earlier.

After videos of Thulasi severely abusing her toddler went viral, the incident prompted uproar on social media, netizens demanding police action against the mother.

