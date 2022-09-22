Andhra Youth Bitten by Dog, Tied with Chains and Assaulted Over Suspicion of Theft

A youth was bitten by a dog, tied with chains and mercilessly assaulted by a man in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district on suspicion of theft. The incident took place in Jonnawada village of Buchireddypalem Mandal in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district.

According to the eyewitnesses, and purported video of the incident, while taking a stroll at night, two youths were recently attacked by stray dogs in the streets of Jonnawada village. They started running away from dogs to save themselves. However, the sudden commotion alerted a man living nearby, who allegedly mistook them for thieves.

The man came out of his house with his pet dog and provoked the canine to attack the two young men. While one youth was able to save himself and flee from the scene, another was bitten by the dog and fell to the ground.

The man, identified as Ramesh, then started assaulting the young man already injured in the dog attack. He then took the youth to the nearby Jonnawada Kamakshi Temple and tied him up with chains, eyewitnesses said.

Ramesh kept on assaulting the youth till he lost consciousness. The locals took the video of the barbaric act and posted it on social media.

When contacted by News18, sub-inspector Veera Pratap said that police have not received any complaints about the incident.

