Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Android Auto Will Start Showing Weather Icon in Status Bar

Google will now show icons next to the Weather info on your Android Auto UI.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 14, 2020, 6:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Android Auto Will Start Showing Weather Icon in Status Bar
Image for Representation

Car owners may soon see something new on their infotainment systems running Android Auto. Google is adding a weather icon to the status bar of the UI. Last year, Google's Android Auto went through a major redesign, which unfortunately saw it making away with the weather widget from the home screen.

The new update had later introduced a new weather icon sitting on the top status bar marked as 'Weather.' Google has now added an icon for the same, reported Android Police. According to the report, Google will now include the weather icon next to the temperature icon on Android Auto. The status bar will include both temperature and an icon to give passengers an indication of what to expect when looking outside. The report also adds that the icons will showcase the sun, clouds, and snow.

The report also stated that even though the icon changes for varied weather conditions, it remains to be seen, how many of them will finally be shown on the infotainment’s status bar. They speculate that an icon for rain could probably make to the list and add indicators for icy roads and high winds would be welcome additions. According to a report in 9To5Google, 70 new cars have added support to the platform including cars from Lexus, Audi, Ferrari, Infiniti, Jeep, Subaru, Nissan, and Volkswagen.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram