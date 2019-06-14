Android Phone Found in Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala's Tihar Jail Cell
The phone was in the former found in the former Haryana Chief Minister's prison cell during a surprise inspection that was carried out on Thursday.
File photo of Om Prakash Chautala.
New Delhi: The Tihar authorities on Thursday found a mobile phone from the prison cell of former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, who was locked up in connection to a corruption case.
According to authorities, the phone was found during a surprise inspection that was carried out on Thursday.
“A mobile phone, a charger, tobacco pouch, and wire have been recovered in the surprise inspection,” confirmed Rajkumar, AIG Tihar Central Jail. It’s an android phone, a CNN-News18 source said.
During interrogation when officials asked who owned these prohibited items, Chautala’s co-inmate, Ramesh, took responsibility. Chautala, who is lodged in jail number two and has two inmates in the cell with him.
“The phone has been seized and the call details are being checked to verify how many calls were made, who all were contacted. It will also be clear who was actually using the phone,” said a senior Tihar official.
Chautala returned to Tihar on Wednesday after his 21 days furlough got over.
The authorities said that only after the inquiry is complete they would be able to ascertain the owner of the phone and who were using it. Another inquiry has also been initiated to find out how these prohibited items, especially the mobile was sneaked inside.
The authorities are also trying to find if any staff of Tihar prison is involved in the incident.
