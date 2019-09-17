Angarki Chaturthi 2019: Why Devotees Fast for Lord Ganesha on This Day
On Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees observe strict fast from morning till evening and break it at night after sighting the moon and praying to Lord Ganesha.
Representative Image. (PTI)
An auspicious day dedicated to Lord Ganesha, Angarki Chaturthi or Sankashti Chaturthi, is celebrated in every Lunar month or Hindu calendar month on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha. Angarki Chaturthi is considered to be the most auspicious of all the Sankashti Ganesha Chaturthi days.
According to legend, Angarak the son of Mother Earth and sage Bharadwaj was himself a great rishi and ardent devotee of Lord Ganesha. Seeking the elephant-headed-god's blessings, he worshipped the Lord for a considerable amount of time and on Magh Krishna Chaturthi (the day was Tuesday), Lord Ganesha blessed him and asked him for a wish.
Rishi Angarak said his only wish was to be associated with Lord Ganesha’s name for forever. The Lord granted his wish and proclaimed that whoever worships Lord Ganesha on Angarika Chaturthi will be granted all that he/ she prays for.
On Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees observe strict fast from morning till evening and break the fast at night after sighting the moon and praying to Lord Ganesha.
Notably, the day holds immense significance for followers of Lord Ganesha in Maharashtra and special arrangements are made in Lord Ganesha temples in the state.
Important Timings on Angarki Chaturthi
Chaturthi Tithi Timing: September 17, 4:32 PM - September 18, 6:11 PM
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel V-Fiber Broadband: 1Gbps Speed, 1000GB Free Data And Plans From Rs 799
- BSNL Rs 777 Broadband Plan Gets You 50 Mbps Speed And 500GB Data
- Post #MeToo, 19% Men Don't Want to Hire 'Attractive' Women, Reveals Survey
- Mark The Calendar, Here is When Your iPhone, Watch, iPad and MacBook Get Updated
- 'Caught in the Moment': Virat Kohli Credits Contemplative Pic to Wife Anushka Sharma