Angarki Chaturthi 2019: Why Devotees Fast for Lord Ganesha on This Day

An auspicious day dedicated to Lord Ganesha, Angarki Chaturthi or Sankashti Chaturthi, is celebrated in every Lunar month or Hindu calendar month on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha. Angarki Chaturthi is considered to be the most auspicious of all the Sankashti Ganesha Chaturthi days.

According to legend, Angarak the son of Mother Earth and sage Bharadwaj was himself a great rishi and ardent devotee of Lord Ganesha. Seeking the elephant-headed-god's blessings, he worshipped the Lord for a considerable amount of time and on Magh Krishna Chaturthi (the day was Tuesday), Lord Ganesha blessed him and asked him for a wish.

Rishi Angarak said his only wish was to be associated with Lord Ganesha’s name for forever. The Lord granted his wish and proclaimed that whoever worships Lord Ganesha on Angarika Chaturthi will be granted all that he/ she prays for.

On Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees observe strict fast from morning till evening and break the fast at night after sighting the moon and praying to Lord Ganesha.

Notably, the day holds immense significance for followers of Lord Ganesha in Maharashtra and special arrangements are made in Lord Ganesha temples in the state.

Important Timings on Angarki Chaturthi

Chaturthi Tithi Timing: September 17, 4:32 PM - September 18, 6:11 PM

