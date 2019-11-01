Angela Merkel in India LIVE: Trade, Climate & AI on Agenda as German Chancellor Meets PM Modi Today

Event Highlights
They are expected to sign around 20 agreements. The two sides will also look at enhancing people-to-people contact and cooperate in the field of agriculture. Around 1 pm, both sides will likely sign a slew of agreements and issue joint press statements at Hyderabad House.
Angela Merkel Pays Tribute to Gandhiji | After Rashtrapati Bhawan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid her tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat in Delhi.
#WATCH German Chancellor Angela Merkel pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi pic.twitter.com/MdYxz8bY7D— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2019
Foreign Ministry's Statement on Angela Merkel's India Visit | The Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi, had released a statement regarding Angela Merkel's visit to India, “At the invitation of the Prime Minister of India, Dr. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, will visit India on 01 November 2019 for the Fifth Biennial Inter Governmental Consultations (IGC). The Chancellor will be accompanied by several Ministers and State Secretaries of the Federal Government, as well as a high-powered business delegation. Under the IGC format, the counterpart Ministers from both countries will hold initial discussions in their respective areas of responsibility. The outcome of these discussions will be reported on at the IGC Co-Chaired by the Prime Minister and the Federal Chancellor of Germany,” a statement from the MEA said.
Key Areas of Talks | Skill development, climate, artificial intelligence, sustainable development, security and economy are among the other key areas of talks that are to be undertaken by the German Chancellor with her Indian counterpart. Apart from the above, talks on a possible free trade agreement with the European Union is likely to be discussed.
PM Narendra Modi Receives Angela Merkel | This morning, German Chancellor Angela Merkel touched down at Delhi and was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. On landing in India, Merkel expressed her delight and said "Germany-India are linked by very close ties. We have great respect for this vast country and its diversity."
The German Chancellor's Itinerary | Angela Merkel is scheduled to begin her engagements with a meeting with women leaders from India at 10am at The Oberoi Hotel today. At 11:30am, she will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a short meeting of about 15 minutes, after which the inter-governmental consultations between the two sides will begin.After a flurry of meetings with the business community and calling on President Ram Nath Kovind, Merkel will meet PM Modi at his residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in a restricted meeting.
Angela Merkel in India | German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in India on a two-day diplomatic meeting. During her visit, Merkel will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a host of bilateral issues and nearly 20 agreements are expected to be signed between the two nations. The two leaders will hold bilateral talks on wide-ranging issues, including security cooperation, cooperation on economic and trade issues. After a flurry of meetings with the business community and calling on President Ram Nath Kovind, Merkel will meet PM Modi at his residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in a restricted meeting.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel with PM Narendra Modi.
The German Chancellor has set aside all of Saturday to meet the business community. She will also visit a German company based in Gurugram as well as the Dwarka sector 21 metro station, before leaving for Germany around 12:15 am.
“At the invitation of the Prime Minister of India, Dr. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, will visit India on 01 November 2019 for the Fifth Biennial Inter Governmental Consultations (IGC). The Chancellor will be accompanied by several Ministers and State Secretaries of the Federal Government, as well as a high-powered business delegation. Under the IGC format, the counterpart Ministers from both countries will hold initial discussions in their respective areas of responsibility. The outcome of these discussions will be reported on at the IGC Co-Chaired by the Prime Minister and the Federal Chancellor of Germany,” a statement from the MEA said.
Giving details of what both sides are likely to talk about, the statement added, “India and Germany have established a Strategic Partnership that is characterized by a high degree of trust and mutual understanding. The two Leaders have regularly interacted on the sidelines of multilateral meetings. Germany is a leading trade and investment partner. During the IGC, the two sides will discuss the deepening of cooperation in traditional sectors such as transport, skill development and energy, and explore possibilities for cooperation in newer areas like green urban mobility, AI, etc. The two Leaders will also exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual interest.”
-
01 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand NZ vs ENG 153/520.0 overs 154/318.3 oversEngland beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
-
30 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier OMA vs HK 134/720.0 overs /oversOman beat Hong Kong by 12 runs
-
30 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier SCO vs UAE 198/620.0 overs 108/1018.3 oversScotland beat United Arab Emirates by 90 runs
-
30 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Australia SL vs AUS 117/1019.0 overs 118/113.0 oversAustralia beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
-
29 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier NAM vs OMA 161/720.0 overs /oversNamibia beat Oman by 54 runs