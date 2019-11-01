Angela Merkel in India LIVE: Trade, Climate & AI on Agenda as German Chancellor Meets PM Modi Today

German Chancellor Angela Merkel with PM Narendra Modi.



The German Chancellor has set aside all of Saturday to meet the business community. She will also visit a German company based in Gurugram as well as the Dwarka sector 21 metro station, before leaving for Germany around 12:15 am.



“At the invitation of the Prime Minister of India, Dr. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, will visit India on 01 November 2019 for the Fifth Biennial Inter Governmental Consultations (IGC). The Chancellor will be accompanied by several Ministers and State Secretaries of the Federal Government, as well as a high-powered business delegation. Under the IGC format, the counterpart Ministers from both countries will hold initial discussions in their respective areas of responsibility. The outcome of these discussions will be reported on at the IGC Co-Chaired by the Prime Minister and the Federal Chancellor of Germany,” a statement from the MEA said.



Giving details of what both sides are likely to talk about, the statement added, “India and Germany have established a Strategic Partnership that is characterized by a high degree of trust and mutual understanding. The two Leaders have regularly interacted on the sidelines of multilateral meetings. Germany is a leading trade and investment partner. During the IGC, the two sides will discuss the deepening of cooperation in traditional sectors such as transport, skill development and energy, and explore possibilities for cooperation in newer areas like green urban mobility, AI, etc. The two Leaders will also exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual interest.”