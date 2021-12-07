Anger Over Civilian Killings Boils Over as Nagaland Decides to Write to Centre for Repeal of AFSPA

Amid outrage over the mistaken killings of 14 civilians in an army operation, the Nagaland government has decided to write to the Centre calling for the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). The law gives sweeping powers to the army in ‘disturbed areas’ to maintain public order.

This comes a day after Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958 has been counterproductive to address law and order issues in the North-East region and should be repealed. He joined the growing chorus for its withdrawal along with civil society groups, rights activists and political leaders of the region. They have alleged that the act excesses by security forces with impunity under the cover of the Act.

Nagaland and the Naga people have always opposed #AFSPA. It should be repealed.— Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) December 6, 2021

Reportedly, the decisions were taken in an “urgent meeting" of the Nagaland cabinet. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday had said AFSPA must be removed as it was the cause of unrest and pain in his state. Rio is an ally of the BJP and part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has extended solidarity with the people of Nagaland over the recent killing of 14 civilians by security forces and prayed that justice prevails and peace returns soon. The chief minister said that he stands with the people of Nagaland in this hour of grief.

“Prayers for the lives lost and the unfortunate incident at Oting, Mon district, Nagaland. I stand with the people of Nagaland in this time of grief. Let justice prevails and, May peace be restored soon," he tweeted late on Monday night. At least 14 civilians and a security personnel have been killed in firing related incidents in Oting village and Mon town of Nagaland on December 4 and 5.

The AFSPA is in force in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur (excluding Imphal Municipal Council area), Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang, Longding, Tirap districts and areas falling within the eight police stations at the Assam border. The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) also demanded that the AFSPA be withdrawn for building a peaceful North East.

“We call upon the Government of India to rein in its armed forces if they really wish peace to prevail in the region as incidents like the killing of civilians will only bring instability, which is not a good sign for the NE as a whole," HYC general secretary Roykupar Synrem told news agency PTI. “Steps should be taken towards building a peaceful North-East and the correct and necessary steps towards achieving full peace is to withdraw or repeal the AFSPA from the region completely as well as deployment or stationing armed forces to the bare minimum," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.