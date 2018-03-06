GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Angered by Son's Cell Phone Addiction, Man ‘Cuts Off' His Hand

The father and son had a heated argument over the issue two days ago. During the tiff, the son allegedly bit Qureshi. An infuriated Qureshi cut off the son's right hand when the latter was asleep last night, the inspector said.

PTI

Updated:March 6, 2018, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Angered by Son's Cell Phone Addiction, Man ‘Cuts Off' His Hand
Representative Image: Getty Images
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly hacked off his teenager son's hand following a tiff over the son's habit of watching films on cell phone, police said on Tuesday. Qayyum Qureshi (45), a butcher by profession, was arrested on Tuesday morning.

Qureshi allegedly chopped off his 18-year-old son's right hand from the wrist with a knife on Monday night, said inspector P Laxmikanth Reddy of Pahadishareef police station.

"The victim, who works for a cable operator, had recently bought a smart phone and continuously watched films on it despite his father warning him against it," the police officer said.

The father and son had a heated argument over the issue two days ago. During the tiff, the son allegedly bit Qureshi. An infuriated Qureshi cut off the son's right hand when the latter was asleep last night, the inspector said.

The victim's mother lodged a complaint with police. Police arrested Qureshi under section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder), said the police officer. Qureshi's son was undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition was stable, he added.

Also Watch

  • Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
  • Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
  • Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
  • LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
    Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
  • Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
    Friday 02 February , 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES