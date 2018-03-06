English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Angered by Son's Cell Phone Addiction, Man ‘Cuts Off' His Hand
Representative Image: Getty Images
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly hacked off his teenager son's hand following a tiff over the son's habit of watching films on cell phone, police said on Tuesday. Qayyum Qureshi (45), a butcher by profession, was arrested on Tuesday morning.
Qureshi allegedly chopped off his 18-year-old son's right hand from the wrist with a knife on Monday night, said inspector P Laxmikanth Reddy of Pahadishareef police station.
"The victim, who works for a cable operator, had recently bought a smart phone and continuously watched films on it despite his father warning him against it," the police officer said.
The father and son had a heated argument over the issue two days ago. During the tiff, the son allegedly bit Qureshi. An infuriated Qureshi cut off the son's right hand when the latter was asleep last night, the inspector said.
The victim's mother lodged a complaint with police. Police arrested Qureshi under section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder), said the police officer. Qureshi's son was undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition was stable, he added.
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
