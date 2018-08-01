English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Angry at Getting Divorced for Being 'Impotent', Man Makes Porn Video, Sends it to In-Laws
The deeply offensive attempt to hit back at his wife failed miserably when police arrested Vibavasu, a resident of Lal Bahadur Nagar in Hyderabad, on a complaint by his wife Anusha's family. Subsequently, a court sent him to jail.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Facing the possibility of an impending divorce on the grounds that he is impotent, a Hyderabad man made a pornographic video with another woman and sent the recording to his wife’s father and aunt to disprove the charge against him the charge of impotence levelled against him.
The couple Vibavasu and Anusha married in 2016, in a marriage arranged by Anusha's parents, said inspector D Chithra of the MKB Nagar all-women police.
"The couple lived together for just 15 days before separating. Anusha returned to her parents' home, but both families kept up attempts at reconciliation for some time," the inspector said.
The police said that Anusha applied for divorce in a family court and stated that her husband is impotent.
“Vibavasu soon learned the reason Anusha had provided and was infuriated. Vibavasu then hit upon the idea of disproving his wife's charge by getting a woman to act with him in a pornographic video," the inspector said.
The police said it appears that a third person shot the video.
Appalled and revolted at having received such a video on their phone, Anusha's father and aunt in Chennai filed a police complaint.
During questioning by the police, Vibavasu admitted to making the video and sending the clip to the complainants.
Police charged him under IT Act with harassment, unsolicited transmission of an obscene video, and for making unwelcome sexual remarks.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
