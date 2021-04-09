Angry BJP Workers Vandalise Hospital in MP's Ujjain After Party Member Dies Due to 'Short Supply of Oxygen'

Some BJP workers on Friday allegedly vandalised a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain and tried to assault the authorities present there after the family of party worker Jitendra Sheere claimed that he died due to lack of oxygen supply while undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Sheere died on Thursday at Madhav Nagar hospital after which the family and relatives alleged that he died due to short supply of oxygen.

BJP MP from Ujjain Anil Firozia also faced a wrath from the family as they claimed that even the leader didn’t provide any help to them after repeated requests. Later, the BJP MP visited the residence of the deceased but the family brutally slammed him and asked the leader to leave. Sheere’s wife, who was in tears, claimed that her husband contacted all senior leaders from BJP but to no avail. Firozia and his supporters silently listened to all complaints by the grieving family and later left.

Meanwhile, some Congress workers came out in support of the family and protested outside the hospital demanding a case to be booked against the authorities.

On being contacted about the matter, District Collector Ashish Singh denied charges that someone has died due to shortage in oxygen supply. “Relatives of patient might have received misinformation that the patient died due to oxygen supply failure. Oxygen supply was an issue but it was soon arranged from multiple sources for the facility,” he said.

Madhav Nagar Police has registered a case against BJP workers over alleged vandalism and creating obstruction in government work.

In last two days, four Covid-19 patients have died at this Ujjain hospital.

Congress party is constantly slamming Shivraj government over scarcity of oxygen for patients and on Friday issued an audio claiming it to be a conversation from a private hospital owner and an oxygen supplier. The supplier says that oxygen is in huge short supply and he could only manage one or two cylinders.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the media on Friday that there is no shortage of oxygen in the state. The Government of India has agreed to supply oxygen from Bhilai Steel Plant. Along with this, deliberations have been held with the Union Minister for Railways, Industry and Commerce, Piyush Goyal. Assurance has also been received from their side that there will be no shortage of oxygen, he added.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here