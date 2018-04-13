English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Angry Farmers Dump Vegetables at Gate of Mantralaya in Maharashtra
Officials said that the farmers threw onions, brinjals, potatoes, green chillies and lemons at the gates of Mantralaya and indulged in sloganeering against the state government.
In this file photo, a farmer harvests wheat crop at a field. (PTI Photo/Representative image)
Mumbai: Several farmers from Osmanabad district were on Friday detained after they dumped vegetables at the gates of Mantralaya, the state secretariat, protesting against obstacles they were facing while selling them, police said.
Officials said that the farmers threw onions, brinjals, potatoes, green chillies and lemons at the gates of Mantralaya and indulged in sloganeering against the state government.
A farmer, who was part of the protest, alleged that civic officials were demanding bribes from them after they brought their produce for sale at the weekly farmers' market in Borivali, a northern suburb in Mumbai.
"Vegetable vendors from other states sell their produce here but we, who are from Maharashtra itself, have to face hurdles. When we protest, we are threatened with jail by the authorities," he said.
The entrance of Mantralaya was later cleaned up, said officials, and the protesting farmers were taken to nearby Marine Drive police station.
Also Watch
Officials said that the farmers threw onions, brinjals, potatoes, green chillies and lemons at the gates of Mantralaya and indulged in sloganeering against the state government.
A farmer, who was part of the protest, alleged that civic officials were demanding bribes from them after they brought their produce for sale at the weekly farmers' market in Borivali, a northern suburb in Mumbai.
"Vegetable vendors from other states sell their produce here but we, who are from Maharashtra itself, have to face hurdles. When we protest, we are threatened with jail by the authorities," he said.
The entrance of Mantralaya was later cleaned up, said officials, and the protesting farmers were taken to nearby Marine Drive police station.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
-
Wednesday 11 April , 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Wednesday 11 April , 2018 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|17
|11
|14
|42
|1
|Australia
|65
|49
|54
|168
|2
|England
|31
|34
|33
|98
|4
|Canada
|14
|34
|27
|75
|5
|South Africa
|13
|10
|12
|35
|6
|New Zealand
|10
|14
|12
|36
|7
|Scotland
|9
|13
|19
|41
|8
|Nigeria
|8
|5
|5
|18
|9
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|10
|Wales
|7
|10
|12
|29
|11
|Jamaica
|6
|8
|8
|22
|12
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|10
|20
|13
|Singapore
|3
|1
|1
|5
|14
|Uganda
|3
|0
|2
|5
|15
|Kenya
|2
|5
|6
|13
|16
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|17
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Bahamas
|1
|2
|0
|3
|19
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|21
|Northern Ireland
|1
|1
|4
|6
|22
|Fiji
|1
|0
|2
|3
|23
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|27
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|28
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|31
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|32
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Australia Did Smith, Warner a Big Favour by Banning Them: Chappell
- New Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted in India Completely Undisguised
- 'I AM HINDUSTAN, I AM ASHAMED': Celebrities Unite In Outrage Over Kathua Rape Case, See Images
- 3.24 Million Records Were Compromised in India in 2017: Gemalto Study
- Truth of Bihar: Manufactured Riots That Fractured a Community