CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#IndependenceDay#IndvsWI
Home » News » India » Angry Leader Bites Off 16-Year-Old Boy's Nose in UP's Lalitpur
1-MIN READ

Angry Leader Bites Off 16-Year-Old Boy's Nose in UP's Lalitpur

IANS

Last Updated: August 08, 2022, 11:10 IST

Lalitpur, India

The political leader reportedly got annoyed with the minor boy on a trivial issue and bit his nose off. (File representative image)

The political leader reportedly got annoyed with the minor boy on a trivial issue and bit his nose off. (File representative image)

The profusely bleeding boy was admitted to a local hospital on Saturday night and later referred to the Jhansi Medical College for treatment

A political leader from Lalitpur bit off the nose of a poor 16-year-old boy in a fit of rage, sources said on Monday.

The profusely bleeding boy was admitted to a local hospital on Saturday night and later referred to the Jhansi Medical College for treatment.

According to reports, the boy, Abhay Namdev, works as a household help and the political leader got annoyed with him on a trivial issue and bit his nose off.

No action has been taken in the matter since the boy’s family has not lodged any complaint yet.

SP Lalitpur Nikhil Pathak, meanwhile, said that the accused has been identified as Sachin Sahu, who is said to be mentally disturbed.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

first published:August 08, 2022, 11:10 IST
last updated:August 08, 2022, 11:10 IST