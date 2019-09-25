Take the pledge to vote

Angry Over Being Given ‘Less Importance’, Gurugram Man Stabs Parents in Front of Younger Brother

The accused, Rishabh Mehta (32), was involved in a quarrel with his father Sushil Mehta and mother Chandar Mehta in his Laxmi Garden residence on Tuesday evening.

PTI

September 25, 2019
Gurugram: A youth of Gurugram old city stabbed his parents as he felt that they were giving less importance to him. His father died on the spot and mother battling for her life in AIIMS trauma Delhi.

A complaint in this regard has been received from Mayank Mehta, younger brother of the accused, an eye witness of the incident.

The accused, Rishabh Mehta (32), was involved in a quarrel with his father Sushil Mehta and mother Chandar Mehta in his Laxmi Garden residence on Tuesday evening. Mayank alleged that Rishabh used to fight with his parents regularly. Hence, he went to nearby market to buy some fruits.

"When Mayank was in the market, he received a phone from his uncle who informed him that Rishabh is stabbing his mother and father. When Mayank reached home, he saw that Rishabh was still stabbing his father Sushil Mehta. When he tried to stop him, the accused stabbed him also injuring his hand," said Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram police.

Mayank rushed his parents to nearby sector 10 civil hospital where doctors declared Sushil Mehta brought dead. The doctors have referred Chander Mehta to AIIMS trauma centre. She received multiple stab wounds in stomach, chest and cut mark in neck.

"The accused fled from the spot after committing the crime. He was however nabbed on Tuesday from the same locality. He is booked under murder and attempt to murder," Bokan said.

