1-min read

Angry Over Birth of Fifth Girl Child, UP Man Gives Triple Talaq to Wife Over Phone

In her complaint to the police, she claimed that her husband got angry when she spoke to him over phone after the delivery and told him about the birth of the girl.

News18.com

Updated:October 20, 2019, 8:04 AM IST
Angry Over Birth of Fifth Girl Child, UP Man Gives Triple Talaq to Wife Over Phone
Representative image.

Lucknow: A woman from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh has alleged that her husband gave her triple talaq over phone after learning that she had given birth to a girl child.

The police have registered a case based on the complaint of the woman who gave birth on October 11. In her complaint to the police, she claimed that her husband got angry when she spoke to him over phone after the delivery and told him about the birth of the girl.

The couple got married 11 years ago and have four daughters. "When my husband heard the news, he gave me triple talaq," the woman said in her complaint.

"A woman has filed a complaint of being given triple talaq by her husband. A case has been registered under sections 147, 452, 323 and 502 of the IPC and 3/4 of the Muslim Woman Act, 2019. We are investigating the case,” Yamuna Prasad, superintendent of police, was quoted as saying by ANI.

