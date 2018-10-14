Angry Over 'Casteist' Question in Teachers' Recruitment Exam, Delhi Minister Seeks Action

An examination conducted by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for recruitment of primary teachers has stoked a controversy, with Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam demanding strict action against the board officials.The issue arose when a multiple choice question in the Hindi section of the paper irked the social welfare minister, who termed it casteist and misogynistic. “The question had four options pointing to a caste-based system of the Brahminical Society. It is a multiple choice question and the answers are highly casteist and gender insensitive,” Gautam alleged.Expressing concern over the issue, Gautam said he would ask chief secretary Anshu Prakash to take appropriate action against the DSSSB.The minister, in a statement, said the service department, which was under the Lieutenant Governor, was the governing body of the DSSSB and it should make it clear what made them include such a "shoddy" question. "Setting a caste-based question which ostensibly hurts the sentiments of the community in addition to being highly disrespectful to women demonstrates the state of mind of those at the helm of the DSSSB," the statement read.