English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Angry Over 'Casteist' Question in Teachers' Recruitment Exam, Delhi Minister Seeks Action
The issue arose when a multiple choice question in the Hindi section of the paper irked the social welfare minister, who termed it casteist and misogynistic.
(Representative image)
Loading...
New Delhi: An examination conducted by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for recruitment of primary teachers has stoked a controversy, with Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam demanding strict action against the board officials.
The issue arose when a multiple choice question in the Hindi section of the paper irked the social welfare minister, who termed it casteist and misogynistic. “The question had four options pointing to a caste-based system of the Brahminical Society. It is a multiple choice question and the answers are highly casteist and gender insensitive,” Gautam alleged.
Expressing concern over the issue, Gautam said he would ask chief secretary Anshu Prakash to take appropriate action against the DSSSB.
The minister, in a statement, said the service department, which was under the Lieutenant Governor, was the governing body of the DSSSB and it should make it clear what made them include such a "shoddy" question. "Setting a caste-based question which ostensibly hurts the sentiments of the community in addition to being highly disrespectful to women demonstrates the state of mind of those at the helm of the DSSSB," the statement read.
The issue arose when a multiple choice question in the Hindi section of the paper irked the social welfare minister, who termed it casteist and misogynistic. “The question had four options pointing to a caste-based system of the Brahminical Society. It is a multiple choice question and the answers are highly casteist and gender insensitive,” Gautam alleged.
Expressing concern over the issue, Gautam said he would ask chief secretary Anshu Prakash to take appropriate action against the DSSSB.
The minister, in a statement, said the service department, which was under the Lieutenant Governor, was the governing body of the DSSSB and it should make it clear what made them include such a "shoddy" question. "Setting a caste-based question which ostensibly hurts the sentiments of the community in addition to being highly disrespectful to women demonstrates the state of mind of those at the helm of the DSSSB," the statement read.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Chris Evans Discloses His Last Scene as Captain America, Says it Was Something Really Stupid
- Novak Djokovic Wins Shanghai Comfortably, Closes in on World Number 1
- This Brave Mother Acted As Human Shield to Protect Her Child from Hail the Size of Tennis Balls
- Kriti Sanon Questions Veracity of Anonymous #MeToo Stories
- Google Will Let Users Hide The Pixel 3 XL’s Notch
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...