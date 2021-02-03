Angry Over Her Marriage to Dalit Man, Tamil Nadu Couple Force Daughter to Undergo Abortion

A woman from Tamil Nadu’s Salem district was forced to undergo an abortion by her parents as they were unhappy about her marriage with a Dailt man.

Renuka Devi, a 19-year-old from Thiruvachoor village, married Perumal, who hails from Ramanathapuram, in August 2020. She was four months pregnant, the News Minute reported. Renuka’s parents were not in the favour of marriage as the groom was from a different caste. While Renuka belongs to the Vanniyar (OBC) caste, Perumal is from a scheduled caste, the report said.

Police said Renuka was first tricked by her parents into reaching their house on the pretext of her mother’s illness. The parents locked up as soon as she reached and restricted her movements. They also barred her from contacting her husband.

She was taken to a clinic in Attur on January 26 and forced to undergo abortion. She reportedly informed her husband using her brother's phone two days later, after which a police complaint was made by him and Renuka was rescued by a police team.

The police arrested the parents and moved Renuka to a shelter home.