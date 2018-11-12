English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Angry Over Missing Medicines, Patient’s Family Beats up Doctors of Delhi Hospital
Three relatives of a patient abused the doctor on duty and thrashed him. When another doctor came to his defence, they beat him up too.
This photo is used for representational purpose only.
New Delhi: Doctors of a private city hospital alleged that they were abused and manhandled by the relatives of a patient over medicines, which they claimed, had gone missing.
An FIR was registered against four unknown people, including a woman, Friday, police said. According to the complaint, three people came to the casualty department of Jaipur Golden Hospital Friday and started arguing with the doctor on duty.
"They said they had left medicines at a particular place three days ago when they had come to admit their patient but now the medicines were missing. We tried to explain that as the duty staff has changed, it could not be traced immediately and that it will looked into and they will be informed," a doctor claimed.
The people then started abusing the doctor and thrashed him. Another doctor came to his defence and they beat him up too, the doctor claimed.
"Our security staff on duty tried to control the situation but they were manhandled as well. Later, a fourth person joined them in beating up the doctors," the security officer of the hospital said in the police complaint.

