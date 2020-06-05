Angry at Violation of Norms, Prayagraj Cop Runs Vehicle over Vegetables of Farmers, Suspended

Upset over violation of social distancing norms that are in place to contain the spread of coronavirus, a police officer in Prayagraj ran his official vehicle over vegetables being sold by farmers at a mandi.

After a video of the incident went viral, there was uproar on social media, following which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered immediate suspension of the accused police inspector posted with Ghurpur police station in the city. The chief minister has also directed the officer to compensate the farmers who lost their vegetables for his act.

In the video, the officer, identified as Sub Inspector Sumit Anand, can be seen reversing his vehicle and running over the vegetables on sae repeatedly.

Prayagraj Special Superintendent of Police Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj said, “The police officer has been suspended and attached with police office outside the district. Senior officers have rushed to the spot and are speaking to the farmers. Those whose vegetables have been damaged will be compensated.”

On Thursday, the station house officer (SHO) of Baskhari area in Ambedkarnagar district was suspended after a video went viral wherein he was seen leading a farewell procession on his transfer hosted by his colleagues. The SHO, Manoj Singh was transferred to Zaidpur police station from Baskhari as a routine transfer.

In the 39-second-long video that surfaced on Thursday, the SHO Singh can be seen participating in the farewell rally, violating lockdown guidelines. The clip showed the SHO leading a cavalcade of bikes and open jeeps decorated with flowers, while other officers are sitting or standing on the vehicles.

The vehicles also played police sirens and were seen obstructing traffic on the main highway. Also, none of the policemen in rally were seen wearing face masks.

Soon after, Ambedkarnagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Alok Priyadarshi suspended Singh and ordered an inquiry under an additional SP-rank officer.