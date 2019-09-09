Angry Over Wet & Dry Clothes Getting Mixed, Thane Teen Kills Roommate
Suman Paswan (18) and Virush Pawar (19) were delivery boys at a local restaurant and were living together in a room provided by their employer.
Image for Representation.
Thane: A teenage boy was arrested on Monday in Bhiwandi in Thane for allegedly killing his friend over a petty dispute, police said.
Suman Paswan (18) and Virush Pawar (19) were delivery boys at a local restaurant and were living together in a room provided by their employer, an official said.
"Late Sunday night, the two had a scuffle after Pawar accidentally put wet clothes on top of those of Paswan on the clothesline. Pawar was severely injured in the tussle and was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities," he said.
Paswan was arrested at around 3 am on Monday, the official added.
