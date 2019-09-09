Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Angry Over Wet & Dry Clothes Getting Mixed, Thane Teen Kills Roommate

Suman Paswan (18) and Virush Pawar (19) were delivery boys at a local restaurant and were living together in a room provided by their employer.

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2019, 4:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Angry Over Wet & Dry Clothes Getting Mixed, Thane Teen Kills Roommate
Image for Representation.
Loading...

Thane: A teenage boy was arrested on Monday in Bhiwandi in Thane for allegedly killing his friend over a petty dispute, police said.

Suman Paswan (18) and Virush Pawar (19) were delivery boys at a local restaurant and were living together in a room provided by their employer, an official said.

"Late Sunday night, the two had a scuffle after Pawar accidentally put wet clothes on top of those of Paswan on the clothesline. Pawar was severely injured in the tussle and was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities," he said.

Paswan was arrested at around 3 am on Monday, the official added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram