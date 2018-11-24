‘Angry’ Truck Driver Runs Over Wife, Step-Daughters in Delhi, Arrested 2 Days Later on Minor’s Complaint

A truck driver has been arrested for running over his wife and two stepdaughters after a domestic quarrel in Delhi’s Dwarka. The woman died in the attack, while the two girls escaped with minor injuries.For nearly two days, the police believed it to be a case of road accident. It was only after the eldest of the two girls regained consciousness and revealed the incident to the police, Hindustan Times reported.The accused, identified as 32-year-old Akhilesh Pal, was apprehended from Dwarka Mor on Thursday night.Pal hails from Bihar’s Begusarai and works as a truck driver in Delhi. He had reportedly married 38-year-old Vibha last year after she left her first husband.The woman had a 17-year-old and an 18-month-old daughter from her first marriage. The couple reportedly got into a verbal duel on Monday night over Pal’s “extramarital affair”. Following the fight, Pal “forcibly” took the toddler girl with him and went to sleep in his truck which was parked in Dwarka Sector 16, a few kilometres away from his home.Vibha and her elder daughter kept searching for the two until they found her in the truck at around 1:30 am on Tuesday. The two picked up the child and walked away. Pal woke up moments later and lost his cool when he saw the three of them walking away. He allegedly ran the truck over the trio.Pal sped away in his truck even as a passerby chased him. He accidentally drove into a pile of sand and failed to drive the truck out. Pal then abandoned the truck and fled the spot.The girl, after regaining consciousness, identified the truck and narrated the events that led to the “accident”. Pal was later arrested on Thursday night.