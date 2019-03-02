Angry Villagers Throw Stones at School Bus After it Crushes Goat, Students Injured

Nine students were injured as villagers pelted stones at a school bus after it ran over a goat in Indore district Saturday.The incident took place at Qazi Palasiya village. A goat was crushed under the bus' wheels as its brakes failed, said a police official. A group of angry villagers had a heated exchange with the driver and pelted stones.Nine students sustained minor injuries and were admitted to the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital here, he said. They were discharged after treatment, said hospital superintendent P S Thakur.A case was registered against 13 persons and further probe was on, the police official said.