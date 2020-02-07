Take the pledge to vote

Angry Villagers Torch Forest Department Office in MP after Woman Allegedly Dies in Tiger Attack

An officer of the forest department said it will offer Rs 4 lakh in compensation to the kin of the woman killed on Friday.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:February 7, 2020, 5:12 PM IST
Hoshangabad: Angry villagers in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday vandalised a Forest Department office before setting it afire after a tiger from the Satpura reserve allegedly killed a woman in the area.

The attack took place in Mahndikheda village of Piparia.

The woman's mutilated body was recovered in Matkuli area of the Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR). Locals alleged that a tiger recently shifted from Bandhavgarh in Umaria was responsible.

The residents have reported its movement in the region, claiming the big cat killed two cows in the nearby village of Pisua a day ago.

On Friday, a mob attacked the Eco Centre in the area and set it on fire; they also surrounded STR staffers. Police personnel reached the spot and persuade the mob from vandalising the office further.

An officer from the Forest Department, on condition of anonymity, said the tiger has clashed with humans as it is newly relocated and is searching for its territory. The officer said the department will offer Rs 4 lakh in compensation to the kin of the woman killed on Friday.

