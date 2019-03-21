English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Angry Wife Chops off Drunk Husband’s Genitals After Domestic Spat in Hyderabad
A case under Section 327 of the IPC has been registered against Santhoshi based on a complaint by the victim.
Representative Image.
Hyderabad: A 24-year-old woman was booked by the police on Wednesday after she chopped off her husband’s genitals following a spat. The couple, identified as 26-year-old Sher Singh and Santhoshi, got into a quarrel over a petty issue after the husband came home in an inebriated state, Deccan Chronicle reported.
“He is currently undergoing treatment and is stated to be stable,” the newspaper quoted LB Nagar inspector V. Ashok Reddy as saying.
The couple and their two children, both aged below four years, had migrated to Hyderabad from Rajasthan only 10 days ago in search of employment. Singh had found a job at a marble factory in LB Nagar while Santhoshi remained a homemaker.
Following the incident, Singh was admitted to Osmania General Hospital after neighbours informed the police.
A case under Section 327 of the IPC has been registered against Santhoshi based on a complaint by the victim. Police are, however, yet to arrest Santhoshi who is currently attending her husband at the hospital.
