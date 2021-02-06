Angry Women In Amethi Burn Kangana Ranaut's Effigy Over Her Statement Terming Farmers As Terrorists

A group of women belonging to Rita Singh Public Welfare Committee in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi went angry with the Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut, for her recent remarks terming the agitating farmers as ‘terrorists’. The group burnt the effigy of the actress to mark their protest on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, the Chairperson of the Committee, Rita Singh, said: “We have submitted a memorandum to the President. The farmers of our country are sitting on the border and they are being persecuted by the government.... We are quite angry, because of the kind of language Kangana has used against these farmers.”

Rita Singh added, “These people are insulting the farmers of our country by calling them terrorists. The farmers produce food grains. Such language will not be tolerated for those who work hard. Kangana Ranaut should earn her livelihood by singing and dancing and dare not insult our farmers. Therefore, we are warning Kangana to stop whatever she has been saying, else there will be a huge movement (against this kind of rhetoric).”

The Bollywood actress had tweeted in response to a tweet from International Pop Star Rihanna over farmers’ protest and wrote, “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.”