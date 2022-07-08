CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#WeatherUpdates#ShinzoAbe#IndvsEng
Home » News » India » Anguished by Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's Demise: VP Naidu
1-MIN READ

Anguished by Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's Demise: VP Naidu

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2022, 17:09 IST

New Delhi

On the language issue, the vice president said that 'we should not have unnecessary controversies'. (Image: News18)

On the language issue, the vice president said that 'we should not have unnecessary controversies'. (Image: News18)

ice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed anguish over the demise of former Japanese Prime Minister

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed anguish over the demise of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, and said he played a crucial role in strengthening India-Japan ties. Abe, one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, died after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan, according to NHK public television.

"Anguished by the demise of former Japanese Prime Minister, Mr Shinzo Abe. Mr Abe played a crucial role in strengthening India-Japan ties," Naidu said in a tweet. "My deepest condolences to his family members and the people of Japan," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Tags:
first published:July 08, 2022, 17:09 IST
last updated:July 08, 2022, 17:09 IST