Anguished Families, 'Eaten' Kids & a Scary Conflict: J&K Sees Spate of Incidents With Wild Cats

On Thursday evening when the light had faded a bit, little Ali was tailing his father Abbas Hussain near his behak – a makeshift shelter that shepherds build closer to hilly grasslands where their sheep graze in summers.

Hussain was a few meters ahead of Ali when he heard the rustle of leaves and a faint glimpse of a wild animal jumping into a dense shrubbery from the periphery of his vision. He looked around but his seven-year-old was gone; lost in a vast jungle.

An hour later, hundreds of villagers, policemen, wildlife enthusiasts and experts found Ali’s badly eaten body inside the forests, 2 km from the spot he was walking with his father.

“His neck was torn badly and his face had deep scratches. I could not look more..the animal had cut his body,” Hussain told News 18 from his Dhani Sadiyan village in Uri. He was crying and it appeared people around him were consoling him.

“I am shattered. Please don’t ask me how the wild animal picked and killed him,” the distraught father of five broke down.

Ali was the second victim to the leopard or leopards attack in last one week. On 17 September, in the evening hours, Muniza, 6, was sitting in her behak with family members around in Jabadar, Bijihama village of Uri.

She got up and moved towards an open area but within seconds got picked up by the man-eater. Like Ali, her tiny body was found in the jungles, leaving the village terrified, angry and in shock.

For the Uri residents, this was Deja vu.

Wild cat(s) had earlier gone berserk in June when three children were killed in similar predatory attacks within days. The administration later went on hunt and claimed it killed the man-eater. Officials claimed postmortem established it was the same animal that had killed the kids in June.

Anguished Families

In June, Rutba Manzoor, 8, of Boniyar was mauled to death by the beast when she had barely stepped out of her home. Her relatives blocked the Srinagar-Uri highway, alleging the wildlife department was doing nothing to save residents from animal attacks.

The attacks increase when residents go uphill to graze their livestock on fresh grass blades.

Before Rutba, Muneer Ahmad, 15, of Kalsan and Shahid, 13 from Trikanjan in Boniyar were mauled to death in a similar fashion.

Expressing his inability to guard every resident especially those in Uri heights, Maqbool Baba, wildlife warden, Baramulla, said his staff has been sensitising villagers not to venture into forests with children or alone in the evening hours as animals are active during that time.

“We have censured the villagers about leopard threat but they don’t stay indoors. Our men can’t be present in all the villages and all the time,” he said.

Near the affected villages which are three kilometres apart, Baba has sent out three teams with tranquiliser guns and a cage to trap the wild cat. He has written to higher-ups seeking permission to shoot the man-eater. As per the wildlife act, an animal that turns into a man-eater can be killed after seeking a written permission from the topmost official.

“Let the permission come, we will act accordingly but as of now men will try to trap it,” he said.

He said in June, when the three kids were killed by the leopard, they had shot it. “But it seems a new one is on prowl,” he said.

According to him, the postmortem of the leopard confirmed it was old and could not hunt and chose to attack small children because they are easy to attack and carry.

“The leopard which killed Ali and Muniza will be tracked in few days,” he said.

More than 30 men including experts with tranquiliser guns, staffers from wildlife, forest, police, army and locals are searching for the animal.

A Long Conflict

In Kashmir, incidences of man-animal conflict are routine and casualties are on rise since last 15 years. Bears and leopards distributed equitably in the Valley and in Chenab and Pir Panjal regions, attack residents regularly and in turn get fatally consumed.

Officials recording the data say in the last 15 years, 240 people have lost their lives while over 2,900 have been injured in the man-animal conflict across J&K. Eighteen people were killed and 134 injured in 2006-07. In the last four years alone, 32 persons were killed and 498 injured.

In the retaliatory attacks by man, 50 animals — 21 bears and leopards each — have been killed in the last one year alone. One leopard that had turned into a man-eater was killed by wildlife department in Uri this year itself.

Residents in Kashmir have been spotting Himalayan black bears and leopards regularly not only in the forests but colonies that have sprung up next to forests.

A bear and a cub were seen walking in main city, Jawahar Nagar, recently and trapped after two days by wildlife department personnel.

In many new colonies that have come up next to forests and secluded zones, instances of leopards picking up pets, poultry, sheep and goat and bears gorged on fruit and beehives are replete.

Rashiq Naqash, Regional Wildlife warden for Kashmir had earlier told News18 that number of bears and leopards have grown significantly in the last few years. “Because there are ample and safe spaces for them to breed, their population has multiplied hugely. It is an unnatural growth,” he admitted.

Satellite images have shown there are no open spaces between forests and orchards now and the animals wander there without any check. “If you compare the images captured 50 years ago with those of today, you will see massive settlements have come up next to the forests and once open spaces There is no buffer between a forest and orchards. And no safe corridor for wild animals to come and go,” he said.

“In fact, they merge at many places. You cannot really tell which is what. Orchards end in forests. One cannot rule out encroachments,” said an official, refusing to come on record.

Naqash attributes higher incidents of animal attacks to the shrinking of the habitat of the wildlife. “Because of the horticulture boost in last 40 years, people have grown orchards profusely near the forest ranges. As a result, bears, in particular, get attracted to the fruit and come in conflict with the man,” he said.

He said bad trash management and unchecked dog population — considered favourite food for wild cats — is linked to increasing leopard attacks in cities and towns. Moreover, significant poultry and sheep rearing units near households too lure the wild animals.

And when animals come in contact with man, conflict is an automatic outcome.

‘Who Is a Bigger Beast?’

Videos of violent mobs delivering lathi blows and throwing stones on wild animals surface regularly on social media. One such video where a bear has dragged down a tall tree in South Kashmir and killed by a mob raised a question, ‘who is a bigger beast,’ on micro-blogging sites.

Meanwhile, families of the three kids killed earlier this year, say they haven’t been paid compensation so far.

Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, parent of Rutba, said he is waiting for the relief since last three months. “I was made to prepare documents but so far nothing has come through. I will move a tribunal soon,” he said, sounding hurt.

The Wildlife department gives Rs. 3 lakh as ex-gratia in case a person is killed in an animal attack and between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 3 lakh depending on the severity of the injuries.

