'Anguishing': PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives in Mumbai Building Collapse

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish over the building collapse in Mumbai which claimed four lives.

He said the state government and the National Disaster Response Force are working on rescue operations.

"Collapse of a building in Mumbai's Dongri is anguishing. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. "Maharashtra government, NDRF and local authorities are working on rescue operations & assisting those in need," the Prime

Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.

Four people were killed and at least forty are feared trapped after a four-storey residential building collapsed in south Mumbai's congested Dongri area Tuesday>