'Anguishing': PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives in Mumbai Building Collapse
Four people were killed and at least forty are feared trapped after a four-storey residential building collapsed in south Mumbai's congested Dongri area Tuesday
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: LSTV Grab/PTI)
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish over the building collapse in Mumbai which claimed four lives.
He said the state government and the National Disaster Response Force are working on rescue operations.
"Collapse of a building in Mumbai's Dongri is anguishing. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. "Maharashtra government, NDRF and local authorities are working on rescue operations & assisting those in need," the Prime
Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.
Collapse of a building in Mumbai’s Dongri is anguishing. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. Maharashtra Government, NDRF and local authorities are working on rescue operations & assisting those in need: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 16, 2019
Four people were killed and at least forty are feared trapped after a four-storey residential building collapsed in south Mumbai's congested Dongri area Tuesday>
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did Netflix Just Give Out the Biggest Spoiler About Sacred Games 2 with this Cryptic Tweet?
- Amala Paul Reacts to Ex-Husband AL Vijay’s Marriage with R Aishwarya
- Kia Seltos Bookings to Start from Today, Launch in August
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Here is How Much a New Xiaomi Mi TV With Android TV And PatchWall Will Cost You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | England Are an Incredibly Diverse Team: Moeen Ali