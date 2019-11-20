Ania Andersch, Programme Manager-Stockholm Junior Water Prize, Talks About Innovation

Ania Andersch is the Programme Manager for the prestigious Stockholm Junior Water Prize (SJWP) that gathers young scientists, innovators, and visionaries from around the world who have invented new solutions to the planet’s growing water challenges. Now in its 24th year the finalists represented in Stockholm are the champions of their own national competitions selected from thousands of entries. With approximately 40 countries in the competition and India joining in 2020 we spoke to Ania about this inspirational award ceremony dedicated to celebrating innovative youth.

Can you tell us a little bit about you and your role with the SJWP?

I am so honoured and delighted to be managing this wonderful award since 2016. As the International Secretariat for the SJWP, I am the connection point for the national organizers, alumni, students, and the international jury. One of my favourite responsibilities is WaterTank, (www.watertank.se) an alumni for SJWP participants where young talent can reconnect, check out opportunities, and find inspiration.

Where did the idea for SJWP come from?

At the beginning of the last century the waters surrounding Stockholm were heavily polluted.

After many decades of hard work and dedication, by the early ´90s the waters were transformed into one of the cleanest in the world. To celebrate this the city decided to host a festival and to award a prize to honour and promote excellent water achievements and inspire ongoing clean water initiatives. Thus, the Stockholm Water Prize was born and awarded by his Majesty the King for the first time in 1991. Several years later in 1995 in recognition of the talents of young people the Stockholm Junior Water Prize was awarded first as a national award and in 1997 as the international award you see today. Crown Princess Victoria has been the patron of the prize since the very beginning and today tens of thousands of students participate every year in their own national competitions to get to Stockholm to compete for the coveted SJWP.

What is the most important aspect for you and the students participating at the SJWP?

The SJWP offers extensive opportunities to all the students participating, opening doors, and allowing these young visionaries to meet their water heroes and learn from their expertise. While at World Water Week in Stockholm the students are immersed in an atmosphere of science, innovation, networking, and above all fun. These students are truly remarkable having come through their own national competitions, from thousands of entries to have the opportunity to win the SJWP award and the Diploma of Excellence. They are all winners in their own rights and each of them bring incredible inventions and new ways of thinking around water solutions to the table that have impacted the lives of their own communities. Above all these young students build life-long friendships and collaborations with each-other all with one goal in mind. To achieve a water-wise world.

India will take part in the SJWP in 2020. Tell us a little bit about how this came to be?

I am so pleased to be able to welcome India to the SJWP family in 2020! Since I began this inspiring journey, I was always struck by the number of requests I received from innovative young Indian students wishing to compete as SJWP. Today this dream has come true and SIWI is so proud to have signed up with a National Organizer. Sustainable Outcome Ltd is a young Indian organization focused on creating a quality media platform that is focused on the environment and sustainable development. Everyone at SIWI is very excited about having India at the SJWP ceremony in 2020.

Tell us a little bit about the journey that the students undertake to get to the finals of the SJWP?

it’s a long, exhilarating and dedicated journey for all the students to get to Stockholm. Often students must go through several contests and a rigorous process to compete in the SJWP. First their projects must win at school level, then at a scientific fair, progressing then on to the regional and national finals. No mean feat!

There are now 35 countries represented at SJWP? Are there any plans to include more?

We are proud to say we have signed up five more countries for 2020 and who knows what the future holds! The competition grows in leaps and bounds every year.

How are the students impacting their local communities with their inventions and innovations?

The students have an enormous impact on not only their local communities but also on a global level. There are many stories about projects initiated in the class room that have gathered momentum to become a positive catalyst for their communities at large. We have an example of a University that picked up a student’s innovative idea and ran with it and new students are now working on this specific project and improving it year by year.

