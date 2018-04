ANIIMS Recruitment 2018: 49 Faculty Posts, Apply Before 11th May 2018

Andaman & Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences (ANIIMS), Port Blair Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 49 Faculty posts has begun on the official website of ANIIMS - aniims.org ANIIMS aims to recruit outstanding and experienced faculty members on contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 11th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.aniims.org Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitments’ on the top of home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘ADVERTISEMENT FOR FACULTY IN ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (Apr-2018)’ under NOTICE BOARDStep 4 – Download the application formStep 5 – Fill in the form with required information and send the form and other desired documents on the Email Id hraniims@gmail.com on or before the due dateProfessor-07Associate Professor-12Assistant Professor-10Tutor-07Senior Resident-13Total Posts: 49Professor/Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor – The applicants must possess Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS) in the corresponding subject recognized by the Medical Council of India. Must have recognized Medical Council of India teaching experience in a permitted /approved /recognized Medical college/ institution.Senior Resident/Tutor – The applicants must possess Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS).Interested applicants must read through the official notification before applying for any post:Professor – Rs.2,25,000Associate Professor - Rs.2,00,000Assistant Professor - Rs.1,75,000Tutor - Rs.1,20,000Senior Resident - Rs.1,20,000Shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.