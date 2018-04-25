English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ANIIMS Recruitment 2018: 49 Faculty Posts, Apply Before 11th May 2018
ANIIMS aims to recruit outstanding and experienced faculty members on contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before May 11.
(Representative image: Reuters)
Andaman & Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences (ANIIMS), Port Blair Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 49 Faculty posts has begun on the official website of ANIIMS - aniims.org.
ANIIMS aims to recruit outstanding and experienced faculty members on contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 11th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for ANIIMS Recruitment 2018 for Faculty Members?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.aniims.org
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitments’ on the top of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘ADVERTISEMENT FOR FACULTY IN ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (Apr-2018)’ under NOTICE BOARD
Step 4 – Download the application form
Step 5 – Fill in the form with required information and send the form and other desired documents on the Email Id hraniims@gmail.com on or before the due date
ANIIMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Professor-07
Associate Professor-12
Assistant Professor-10
Tutor-07
Senior Resident-13
Total Posts: 49
Eligibility Criteria:
Professor/Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor – The applicants must possess Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS) in the corresponding subject recognized by the Medical Council of India. Must have recognized Medical Council of India teaching experience in a permitted /approved /recognized Medical college/ institution.
Senior Resident/Tutor – The applicants must possess Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS).
Interested applicants must read through the official notification before applying for any post:
http://www.aniims.org/docs/recruitment-facl-Apr2018.pdf
Pay Scale:
Professor – Rs.2,25,000
Associate Professor - Rs.2,00,000
Assistant Professor - Rs.1,75,000
Tutor - Rs.1,20,000
Senior Resident - Rs.1,20,000
Selection Process:
Shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.
