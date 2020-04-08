Take the pledge to vote

Anil Deshmukh Blames Home Ministry for Allowing Tablighi Jamaat Meet

Deshmukh also alleged that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Jamaat leader Maulana Saad at 2 am during the period when the congregation was held.

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2020, 4:21 PM IST
File photo of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Training his guns at the Centre over the Tablighi Jamaat's congregation held in Delhi last month, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday questioned why the Union Home Ministry should not be held responsible for the spread of coronavirus from the religious meeting.

Deshmukh also alleged that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Jamaat leader Maulana Saad at 2 am during the period when the congregation was held. He wondered the nature of the "secret" dialogue held between the two.

Deshmukh also asked who sent Doval to meet Saad in the late night.

"Whether it was the NSA's job or that of the Delhi Police Commissioner to reach out to the Jamaat members?" he asked.

The senior NCP leader raised eight questions while accusing the Central government of giving the Jamaat the permission to hold the prayer meeting, and charged it with having relations with the community.

He said despite the Nizamuddin police station located near Markaz, yet the congregation was not stopped (in view of the COVID19 threat).

"Why did the Union Home Ministry give permission for organising the Tablighi Jamaat's Ijtema at Nizamuddin in Delhi?" Deshmukh asked.

"Isn't the Union Home Ministry responsible for the gathering on such a scale at the Markaz and subsequent spread of coronavirus to all other states?" he questionned.

The religious congregation held at the Nizamuddin Markaz had emerged as a prime catalyst for the spread of coronavirus infection across the country.

"Who sent NSA Doval to Markaz at 2 am and why? Is this the job of NSA or Delhi Police Commissioner?" Deshmukh asked and wondered about the "secret dialogue" the NSA had with Maulana Saad.

He also sought to know why Doval and Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava have not spoken on the issue.

"Where did Maulana Saad abscond the next day after meeting Doval? Where is he (Maulana) now? Who is related to them (Jamaat members)?" Deshmukh asked.

Charging the Centre with having relation with Tablighis, Deshmukh asked who will answer the questions he has raised.

Notably, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday asked who gave permission for the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, which has emerged as one of the major Covid-19 hotspots in the country.

| Edited by: Shayne Dias
