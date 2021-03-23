From Feb 15 to 17 HM was in Home Quarantine But Met Officers, Alleges Fadnavis After Anil Deshmukh's Clarification Video | All You Need to Know

Former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh has sought an urgent hearing of his petition in Supreme court over alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The petition is likely to be come up on Wednesday morning. Singh, a 1988 batch IPS officer who was recently shunted out from the post of Mumbai CP, had earlier approached the apex court seeking stay of the operation of his transfer order and direction to the Maharashtra government, the Centre and the CBI to immediately take in its custody the CCTV footage from the residence of Deshmukh.

Deshmukh had been holding meetings in February, 2021 at his residence with police officers including Sachin Vaze of Crime Intelligence Unit, Mumbai and Sanjay Patil, ACP Social Service Branch, Mumbai, bypassing their seniors and had instructed them that he had a target to accumulate Rs 100 crore every month and had directed to collect money from various establishments and other sources, Singh has alleged.

Here Are the Latest Developments in Anil Deshmukh Controversy:

• Anil Deshmukh has tweeted a video, giving a timeline of his activities in February. “I was admitted in hospital from February 4 to 15, in Nagpur. Thereafter, I took a chartered plane to reach Mumbai, following which I was in home quarantine at my official residence. I attended several meetings, programmes through video conferencing, during my hospital time and quarantine time. I left home for the first time on February 28. Assembly was to start from March 1, so I started holding meetings from February 26,” he said.

• Sources told News18 that a retired judge committee is likely to be appointed by the state government in Anil Deshmukh matter. He will have to stay till inquiry report is submitted.

• Meanwhile, ATS Maharashtra has recovered a luxury car from a factory in Daman that allegedly belongs to Sachin Vaze. The car has been brought to ATS Thane office. Experts will be brought in to examine the car on Tuesday.

• Amid tension in Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi post Param Bir Singh’s allegations, Congress is set to hold a meeting of its top leaders today at 5 pm. Prominent leaders like Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan and Nana Patole will be a part of the meeting. The leaders are likely to discuss the Congress strategy in the controversy.