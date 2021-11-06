Anil Deshmukh Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody in Money Laundering Case

Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday sent to 14-day judicial custody in a money-laundering case. His medical examination was conducted at a state-run hospital in Mumbai before he was taken to a special court in the afternoon as his Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody ended, an official said.

Deshmukh (71) was arrested by the ED on late Monday night after 12 hours of questioning. A Mumbai court had on Tuesday remanded Deshmukh in ED’s custody till November 6 in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case.

“As Deshmukh’s ED custody ended on Saturday, he was taken out of the central agency’s office here around 12.20 pm. Before being produced in the special PMLA court, he was taken to the state-run J J Hospital for his routine medical checkup in the morning," the official said.

The ED case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of at least Rs 100 crore bribery.

(with inputs from PTI)

