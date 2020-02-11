Anil Jha (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Anil Jha is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Kirari constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Political Lrader & Business. Anil Jha's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 46 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 4.1 crore which includes Rs. 81.3 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 3.3 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 7.7 lakh of which Rs. 3.4 lakh is self income. Anil Jha's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Kirari are: Anil Jha (BJP), Rituraj Govind (AAP), Rabindra Kumar Singh (BSP), Ajit Kumar (LJP), Rakesh Kumar (SBP), Md Riyazuddin Khan (RJD), Shawkat Ali Ansari (ASP), Kaushal Mishra (IND), Prahlad Maurya (IND), Ravinder Kumar (IND), Rekha Bharti (IND).

