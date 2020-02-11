Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Anil Kumar Sharma (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Anil Kumar Sharma of BJP is Trailling
Live election result status of Anil Kumar Sharma (अनिल कुमार शर्मा) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in RK Puram seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Anil Kumar Sharma has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Anil Kumar Sharma is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from RK Puram constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Anil Kumar Sharma's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 48 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 5.7 crore which includes Rs. 1.2 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 4.5 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 38.5 lakh of which Rs. 21.2 lakh is self income. Anil Kumar Sharma's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from RK Puram are: Anil Kumar Sharma (BJP), Nageswar Das (BSP), Pramila Tokas (AAP), Priyanka Singh (INC), Mukesh (BSNP), Kumar Sheodhvj Ratna (IND), Mahipal Singh (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Anil Kumar Sharma (BJP) in 2020 RK Puram elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
