Animals Sent to Lakshadweep from Kerala Have to Certified Free of Lumpy Skin Disease

With the outbreak of lumpy skin disease being reported among cattle from different parts of the country, including Kerala, the Lakshadweep administration has directed that animals being sent to the island from the southern state have to be certified as free of the viral infection.

The Animal Husbandry department of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, in an order issued on Friday, has said that “for transportation of animals from Beypore (in Kerala) to the islands, disease free certificate is to be obtained from the veterinary surgeon under Beypore panchayat".

“Action will be initiated against the non-compliance of the above direction," it has said.

The order also states that an outbreak of lumpy skin disease, an infectious viral disease, has been reported from different parts of the country and subsequently, from the neighbouring state of Kerala also.

It also said that importing cattle from the mainland to the islands of Lakshadweep could result in spread of the viral infection there.

The disease is spread by blood-feeding insects, like certain flies and mosquitoes, or ticks and causes fever, nodules on the skin and also death among cattle.

