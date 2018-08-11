English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Aniruddha Bose Takes Oath as Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC
Enrolled with the Bar Council of West Bengal as an advocate in 1985, he practised in the Calcutta High Court and was elevated to the Bench in 2004.
Illustration by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
Ranchi: Justice Aniruddha Bose today took oath as the new Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.
He was administered oath by Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu at the Raj Bhavan.
Enrolled with the Bar Council of West Bengal as an advocate in 1985, he practised in the Calcutta High Court and was elevated to the Bench in 2004.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, former Chief Ministers Arjun Munda and Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon and a host of dignitaries were present on the occasion.
Also Watch
He was administered oath by Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu at the Raj Bhavan.
Enrolled with the Bar Council of West Bengal as an advocate in 1985, he practised in the Calcutta High Court and was elevated to the Bench in 2004.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, former Chief Ministers Arjun Munda and Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon and a host of dignitaries were present on the occasion.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hone Your Pole Dancing Skills With 6 Terrific Lessons From Birthday Girl Jacqueline Fernandez
- Huma Qureshi Walked Out of India’s Best Dramebaaz, Leaving Host Shantanu Maheshwari Stunned
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Chic as She Steps Out for a Night Out With Stylist Tanya Ghavri, Manager Poonam Damania
- Internet Slams Kriti Sanon’s Magazine Photo Shoot with Dead Giraffe as Disturbing; See Pic
- 10 Things Akshay Kumar Revealed About Himself During his Gold Twitter Chat
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...