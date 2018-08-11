GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Aniruddha Bose Takes Oath as Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC

Enrolled with the Bar Council of West Bengal as an advocate in 1985, he practised in the Calcutta High Court and was elevated to the Bench in 2004.

PTI

Updated:August 11, 2018, 1:57 PM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail.
Ranchi: Justice Aniruddha Bose today took oath as the new Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.

He was administered oath by Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu at the Raj Bhavan.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, former Chief Ministers Arjun Munda and Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon and a host of dignitaries were present on the occasion.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
