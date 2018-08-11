Aniruddha Bose Takes Oath as Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC

Justice Aniruddha Bose today took oath as the new Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.He was administered oath by Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu at the Raj Bhavan.Enrolled with the Bar Council of West Bengal as an advocate in 1985, he practised in the Calcutta High Court and was elevated to the Bench in 2004.Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, former Chief Ministers Arjun Munda and Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon and a host of dignitaries were present on the occasion.