Ankhi Das, Facebook's India Head of Public Policy, Quits Amid Row Over Regulation of Political Content

Ankhi Das, Facebook Inc's public policy director for India, South and Central Asia, has stepped down to pursue interests in public service, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The resignation comes weeks after Facebook and Das faced questions internally from employees over how political content is regulated in its biggest market, India.

"Ankhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service. Ankhi was one of our earliest employees in India and played an instrumental role in the growth of the company and its services over the last 9 years," Ajit Mohan, Managing Director India of Facebook, said in an e-mailed statement.