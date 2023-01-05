Ankita Murder Case: U'khand Court Defers Decision on Narco Test of Accused to Jan 10

A court here on Thursday deferred its decision on a petition seeking narco and polygraph tests of the three accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case to January 10.

The court of judicial magistrate (first class) Bhavana Pandey deferred a decision on the petition after the prosecution sought more time to produce some Supreme Court guidelines in case the accused do not agree to undergo the test.

The petition will now be heard on January 10.

Ankita Bhandari who worked as a receptionist at Vanantara Resort near Rishikesh was allegedly killed by its owner Pulkit Arya and his two accomplices.

The accused are in jail and a chargesheet has also been filed against them by the SIT investigating the case.

